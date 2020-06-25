Visuals 06.25.20

Kenji
Surrealist artist Kenji Tanner studied at the Otis Art Institute and has been commissioned by director Tyler Perry and Magic Johnson. She’s worked more than a decade with the Arts Council for Monterey County and Monterey Peninsula Unified School District, teaching cultural diversity, crafts and painting throughout the Central Coast. “We have an opportunity to raise children out of inferiority and depression through the use of art,” she says. Her vibrant beadwork was inspired by the Huichol Indians of the Sierra Madres. Her paintings are warm, organic, folksy depictions of Black American life, especially in music pieces like her commissions for the International Blues Festival. facebook.com/kenji.tanner, instagram.com/KenjiArtQueen
Jeanne D’Orge
Imagining Carmel is a survey of the city of Carmel in the poetry and artwork of Jeanne D’Orge, who hung out with so-called The Others – Marianne Moore, William Carlos Williams and Wallace Stevens – and who founded the Carl Cherry Center (named after her late second husband). The exhibition will include other Carmel artists of her era, and historical photographs and memorabilia of the center. The space was closed under the county’s shelter-in-place order, but it’s tentatively returning to its pre-pandemic, physical-space operation with this show (noon-4pm Wed-Sat) starting Friday, June 26, with Covid-19 precautions like limiting the number of visitors at any one time – like Trader Joe’s is doing. carlcherrycenter.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.