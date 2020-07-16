Visuals 07.16.20

Kim Sohn
In February of this year, the MPC Art Gallery was the host of a group exhibition called Taking Notice. One artist who showed pieces was multimedia artist Kim Sohn. Sohn works with what she calls “traditionally feminine” crafts. Think embroidery, knitting or ceramics. But her work challenges what those crafts are capable of communicating both visually and emotionally, helping to surface issues like the refugee crisis or the massive global bee dieoff. She emigrated from South Korea to the United States and earned a bachelor’s of fine arts from Carnegie Mellon University and a master’s of fine arts from Stanford. See snippets of that February show, including Sohn’s work, on MPC Art Gallery’s archive at mpc.edu. Or check out Sohn’s work at jenniferkimsohn.com.
Save the VAquita Day
Take a long hard look at this cute little porpoise, because it is in danger of extinction. Shy in nature, the vaquita lives in Mexico’s Sea of Cortez and is often the bycatch of now-illegal gillnets. Saturday, July 18, is Save the Vaquita Day and local nonprofit ¡Viva! Vaquita and its partners are teaming up to spread the word (and many compelling images) virtually. This event will feature a full day of streaming video broadcast on YouTube, Facebook and Twitch. More information can be found at vivavaquita.org
