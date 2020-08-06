Visuals 08.06.20

Andrew Jackson
Andrew Jackson is one of the most prolific local artists around town. Once the youngest gallery owner in Carmel, he has since packed up shop and moved to Pacific Grove, inside the American Tin Cannery. Jackson has a keen eye for creating movement with his work, even while capturing scenes and landscapes that are otherwise still, by playing with singular colors contrasted with shadows and light. He is also a prolific art collector with noted works from the likes of famed guerrilla street artist Banksy and Shepard Fairey. See more of his work at outeredgestudio.com.
Elsie Jane Dill
The Salinas Valley Art Gallery lost one of its members this year on April 10, 2020. Elsie Jane Dill (pictured below) was born in Oakland and was known for her skills with oil painting, collages, ink, pencil and other mediums. She moved to King City and then later Salinas, where she lived until her death. In 2008, she was awarded the Champion of the Arts by the Arts Council for Monterey County. The Salinas Valley Art Gallery has been shut for most of the pandemic, with a grand reopening Saturday Aug. 8 from 10am-5pm, following strict health guidelines – and plans to showcase some of Dill’s work, once a week. The gallery is located at 218 Main St., Salinas. salinasvalleyartgallery.com.
