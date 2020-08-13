Visuals 08.13.20

Guna Hebbar
Guna Hebbar has cultivated a lifelong passion for art. Using oil paints, water colors, acrylics, charcoal and other media, she is known for capturing beautiful landscapes in plein air style, meaning painting in the open air. (If you spend time outside in this region, you might recognize some of your favorite destinations in her work.) But she also does a lot of work in her studio, inspired by flowers, Indian folk-art paintings, sculptures and yoga. She belongs to many art groups including Salinas Valley Art Gallery, Monterey Bay Plein Air Painters Association and Central Coast Art Association. See more at gunahebbarart.com.
Pamela Takigawa
Pamela Takigawa was raised in the small town of Sierra Madre but has been a resident of the Monterey Peninsula since 1971. She is deeply inspired by nature and creates delicate works of mixed media, attempting to capture the singularity and uniqueness of any one natural object. Her style draws on the simplicity of lines and composition in Japanese art and West African sculpture. Her works have been displayed in venues all over the state, including at Seaside City Hall and Buffalo’s Back Gallery in her hometown of Sierra Madre.
