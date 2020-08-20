Visuals 08.20.20

Stacey Gregory
Stacey Gregory is a local mixed-media artist whose work often references popular culture or big nationwide political conversations like women’s rights and gentrification. She’s made provocative and eye-catching pieces commenting on abortion rights and conservative Supreme Court justices and she’s even done a series of bird portraits spoofing the Kardashians. Her work has been featured in galleries and exhibitions including Seaside’s Open Ground Studios. You can follow her work via at instagram.com/skgregoryart.
Gretchen Andrew
Gretchen Andrew worked in Silicon Valley, which helped her cultivate a background in information systems. It’s not the typical artist’s background, but she turns that experience on its head in her new solo show, Future News. The exhibit is a collection of mixed-media vision boards that also integrate Google’s top search terms. Seriously, look up the terms “the next American president,” or “cover of Art Forum magazine,” into Google Images; Andrew’s work floats to the top. Register for the virtual opening happening at 5-6pm on Thursday, Aug. 20 at montereyart.org, or view more of her work at gretchenandrew.com.
