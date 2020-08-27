Visuals 08.27.20

Will Bullas
Will Bullas is a Carmel Valley artist who, to put it plainly, loves his puns. And he communicates that strange love through his art. He mainly does portraits (usually of animals, but not always) and gives hints in either the subject matter or the title. Take his piece “the line cook… ” It’s a portrait of a lion, in a chef’s hat, serving up a plate of diner-style eggs. Get it? Or how about this portrait of a sheep, drinking a beer. It’s a minimalist painting of a sheep not in a pasture, but in a bar and drinking beer. The title: “sheepsbeer… to baaa or not to baaa… ” You can view and buy his work at willbullas.com.
Nina Temple
Though Nina Temple was born in Philadelphia, she currently calls Carmel Valley her home. She was surrounded by the musical arts as a child, her father a composer, and her mother a violinist. She too tried her hand at violin but instead fell in love with visual arts. She trained abroad extensively, and then set up two graphic design studios, both called Nina Temple Design, in Annapolis, Maryland, and Monterey. In 2015 she closed her commercial operations and returned to what she loves: fine art and vibrant colors. View her current work on her website, ninatempleart.com.
