Visuals 09.10.20

Rachael Short
Rachael Short Rachael Short of Gallery Exposed is doing what she does best to help keep the Cachagua and Big Sur Fire departments keep doing what they do best. She’s offering two of her black-and-white prints – “Ash on Succulent” and “Sun on the Ridge” – for $100. Proceeds will be donated to the volunteer rural fire departments. In other news, her annual Relay for Rachael fundraiser – which helps pay for Short’s caregivers, owing to a car crash that rendered her quadriplegic – has been canceled this year and it will instead go virtual on Sept. 20. galleryexposed.com, relayforrachael.com.
Kathryn Mayo
“Selma is a complicated place,” Kathryn Mayo’s first statement reads on The Selma Portrait Project. Mayo is a fine art photographer from rural Alabama. She is known for her hauntingly beautiful portraits of people, young and old, smiling or stern. Her work is intensely human, using heavy black vignettes and a tendency to focus light and contrast directly on the faces of her subjects as if to invite storytelling, rather than a simple pretty picture. Some of her pieces were shown at Carmel Visual Arts. You can see her famous Selma Portrait Project and other pieces on her website. kathrynmayo.com.
