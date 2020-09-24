Visuals 09.24.20

Jim Kasson
Jim Kasson is a retired electrical engineer who just so happens to have a knack for film photography. Though he does shoot in black-and-white, some of his most inspired works are streaked with bright shades of green, red and purple from capturing the nightlife of a busy city. The emphasis in this set of photos is pace, the people blurred in action or in stillness, with no facial expressions visible. Instead the focus is on the setting and time of day, rather than people themselves. Kasson has been exhibiting his work since the ’80s, including a solo exhibition this year in February at Monterey Museum of Art. kasson.com.
Andrea Johnson
A prolific local artist, Andrea Johnson is a member of the oldest band of artists in Carmel, the Carmel Art Association. Her work is inspired by scenes of nature. Sometimes her paintings feature large majestic scenery like an agricultural field of Salinas or Greenfield. She is also adept at painting nature on smaller scale, capturing the beauty of horses, cows and bulls in the pastures or of birds flying between colorful flowers. Her work is regularly exhibited locally, including a prior show at the Weekly’s Press Club in Seaside. carmelart.org/artist/andrea-johnson.
