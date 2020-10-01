Visuals 10.01.20

Scott Jacobs
Mostly self-taught and with some training from prolific local artist Andrew Jackson, Scott Jacobs has created a name for himself in the Carmel art scene. Jacobs is not afraid to be deliberate with oils, painting bold figures of pop culture (like Bill Murray) and politics (like Barack Obama). Jacobs also works with watercolors, and with a softer inflection, in this medium he can extract the gentle curves of the human body – but with his characteristic style, he finds room for bold neon colors as well. His Carmel gallery has reopened with SIP precautions in effect. scottjacobsgallery.com.
Peter Plamondon
Inspired to paint by Big Sur artist and crafter Kaffee Fassett, the late Peter Plamondon’s works are a pleasant interpretation of still lifes. His works, especially those featured at the Carmel Art Association, mostly depict ceramics. They’re painted in pastel and neutral tones. Don’t look for anything in motion here – instead Plamondon focuses on objects and hints at the moments of stillness in our lives, painting scenes of broken clay planters or a collection of teacups. carmelart.org/artist/peter-plamondon.
