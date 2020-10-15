Visuals 10.15.20

Carmel Art Association
Carmel’s oldest gathering place for artists keeps pushing on and is now open physically, by appointment. They feature two shows: a solo exhibit, Living Color, by member artist Melissa Lofton, and a group show, Meditations on Water, by watercolorist Anne Downs and printmaker Kathryn Greenwald. Appointments can be made for Thursdays, Fridays or Saturdays between 10:30am-4:30pm, or on Sundays and Mondays between 11:30am-3:30pm. Call to schedule. Dolores between Fifth and Sixth, Carmel. 250-3347, carmelart.org.
Sidney Angel Richardson
The Salinas Valley Art Gallery is spotlighting a different artist every month. For the month of October that means Sidney Angel Richardson. Richardson is known for her thoughtful compositions with varying subjects found in everyday life. She prefers to work with acrylics and watercolors. Richardson finds the bold and the delicate in paining still life works of fruits, vegetables and flowers, as well as plein-air landscapes. Her work is viewable in person (with face coverings) every remaining Saturday of the month from 10am-3pm at the gallery, 218 S. Main St., Salinas. 422-4162, salinasvalleyartgallery.com.
