Visuals 10.22.20

Jill Casty
When it comes to 3D art mediums, none quite capture the light or come in as many vibrant colors as glass work does. The properties of glass allow Monterey-based Jill Casty, who’s worked in Italy, Mexico and several places in the United States, to thrive in her art. She has a whimsy about her style and she lets it show, whether it be through smaller installments of glass flowers or large, museum-worthy installations. She has been featured in various galleries all over the world and various galleries in Carmel Valley. View her latest work at jillcastyglassart.com.
Gallery Sur
The annual Life In Stone exhibit this time around features nine sculptors from Zimbabwe. The show will bring in 40 new contemporary pieces from the Shona tradition – a people and culture native to southern Africa who are known for their stone sculptures. The pieces are carved from unique and colorful stones, all mined from Zimbabwe. The opening happens Thursday-Sunday Oct. 22-25 and is available for viewing in-person by booking one-hour appointments. Gallery Sur is located between Sixth and Dolores on Lincoln, Carmel. 626-2615, gallerysur.com.
