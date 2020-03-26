Monterey Mural
The so-called “Monterey Mural” is an 11-by-45-foot narrative art tile landscape that tells a condensed story of Monterey’s history, depicting scenes like native Rumsien people rowing a canoe made of tule reeds, the Spanish attack in the early 1800, Monterey Canning Company and the Monterey Jazz Festival. It was created by artist Guillermo Wagner Granizo (1923-1995), and was installed more than 30 years ago at the back of the Monterey Conference Center. When the center was renovated, the mural was reinstalled and rededicated in late 2018 after a three-year hiatus. It’s outside so you can safely take in its grandeur (and sense of humor), and hopefully won’t feel too melancholy about the subdued nature of the city right now. Corner of Del Monte Avenue and Pacific Street, Monterey.
Salon Jane
An artist collective of six women photographers – including Martha Casanave, Susan Hyde Greene, Jane Olin, Anna Rheim, Robin V. Robinson, and Robin Ward – who work outside of traditional photographic tradition while supporting each other’s experimentation. In celebration of International Women’s Day, Middlebury Institute of International Studies hosted an art show of their work, which opened March 6 in the McCone Atrium. We’re not advocating that you go to MIIS to view the works. The campus is effectively closed and classes are happening remotely. But each photographer has an artist statement, gallery of work, and links to their own websites posted at salonjane.com.
