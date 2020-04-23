(Excerpted from an Oct. 15, 2009 story; 'This year, CHOMP turns 86.')
Architect Edward Durell Stone built Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula atop a parcel of prime Del Monte Forest land donated by Samuel F.B. Morse as a “hospital that wouldn’t look like a hospital.”
In the storied history of CHOMP – which began on Oct. 19, 1934 as the Peninsula Community Hospital in Carmel three quarters of a century ago this Monday – it has transcended what people can reasonably expect from a hospital in far more than aesthetics.
Beth Donnelly is the employee involvement specialist for the Community Hospital Improvement Plan and a 28-year CHOMP veteran. In 1981 she began work as a unit receptionist at Garden North. One night, while she was at the desk alone, a woman in a gown and slippers appeared, her feet covered in blood: A carotid artery had ruptured after surgery, pouring blood down her body and spilling all over the white floor.
Donnelly called out for help. “Everyone jumped to action,” she says. “One man – an orderly, maybe – held her neck to control the bleeding until she was transported to the emergency room. When he came back down, his hand was shaking.”
The woman survived. She came to the desk days later, demanding her gown and slippers, which had been discarded because they were soaked in blood. That didn’t sit well with the woman, but maybe she could be forgiven for her impatience: She remembered nothing of the incident.
General surgeon Dr. Mark Vierra, a Harvard Medical School grad, remembers a young woman who went to another hospital where she was diagnosed with gallstones.
“She was prescribed meds,” he says, “put on a diet, was off work for one month. She lost her job and lost her insurance. She tried to get personal insurance, but was denied coverage because of her pre-existing condition – the gallstones.”
Only, it wasn’t gallstones.
The continuing pain brought her to CHOMP, where she was diagnosed with an obstructing rectal cancer, which had spread to her liver, and a rare condition called familial polyposis. Without insurance, Vierra says, “no hospital would touch her.”
But CHOMP was different. He removed her colon and removed the cancer from her liver, with help from a “world-class” gastroenterologist.
“We compensate for a terribly inadequate, broken [healthcare] system,” he says. “If she had killed someone and gone to prison, she would have full medical.”
Currently, the young woman is back at home, preparing to undergo chemotherapy. When does that start? “Today,” says Vierra.
Nutrition Services Chef Lance Chambers, who’s logged 38 years at CHOMP, draws satisfaction from seeing patients eat his surprisingly savory dishes, like sole stuffed with crab, smoked salmon and prime rib. “Sometimes it’s the little things that really matter to people,” he says. “Like the waterfall, or a beautiful tray of food.”
Or a simpler one.
Janice Harrell, a 28-year employee and current Director of Nutrition Services, recalls a special meal Chambers navigated a small gauntlet of modern-day regulations to help prepare.
“We had a terminally-ill person at Westland House,” she says, referring to a facility that houses skilled nursing and hospice care. “He had a son – a professional chef – who wanted to prepare a last meal for his father. Lance came and met with the man and they worked together to feed him his last meal.”
Chef Chambers recalls, “It wasn’t a difficult [meal]. Broiled chicken. A family dish.”
“It’s everyone doing their part,” says registered nurse Laura Hodge, who’s helping to usher in a Primary Stroke Center, up for certification at the end of the month. She chokes back tears. “It changes someone’s life.”
Maybe the accumulation of all the medicine and caring, the pain of loss, are too much to ponder for long. Besides, there’s tomorrow, there’s the next patient, there are improvements to be made. There’s work to be done.
