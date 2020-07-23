ALICE TAO was formerly an instructor at Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey teaching Chinese. She is now retired and living in Carmel. She wrote this poem in 2016, two years before her farewell visit to her hometown Chaozhou, China. This poem was included in the anthology Ink Knows No Borders.
