Smoke filling the air, making it hard to breathe

Thick and heavy, grey with desperation

I can almost smell the destroyed hopes and dreams from burning houses

~ ~

The sun, finally appearing, late in the day

Showing it’s one eye, bleary and blood shot, like after a hard night drinking

Or maybe a fight with sister moon

As it looks down on snow-like ash covering the ground – no calming cold there

~ ~

I can only hope for the return of the summer fog

To lay its blanket of peace on the raging fire

And quiet this too hot air

Like a mother’s kiss on feverish foreheads

So that we may find comfort and the will to wake up refreshed

With energy to start to rebuild again

Muse 08.27.20
RIVER GURTIN moved to the Monterey Peninsula in 1970 from Jersey City, New Jersey. He helped co-found the local Bagel Bakery franchise in 1976. In 2003, he sold his share of the franchise and has volunteered with the American Red Cross. He’s been writing poetry since the start of the pandemic.

