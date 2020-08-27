Smoke filling the air, making it hard to breathe
Thick and heavy, grey with desperation
I can almost smell the destroyed hopes and dreams from burning houses
~ ~
The sun, finally appearing, late in the day
Showing it’s one eye, bleary and blood shot, like after a hard night drinking
Or maybe a fight with sister moon
As it looks down on snow-like ash covering the ground – no calming cold there
~ ~
I can only hope for the return of the summer fog
To lay its blanket of peace on the raging fire
And quiet this too hot air
Like a mother’s kiss on feverish foreheads
So that we may find comfort and the will to wake up refreshed
With energy to start to rebuild again
