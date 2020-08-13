How stoked are the fish

They’re in the Aquarium

Eating in private.

~ ~

It’s 2020

So I don’t trust .gov sites

What does BuzzFeed say?

~ ~

You prone to freak out?

Stay off Facebook and Twitter

Pick up a hobby.

~ ~

I have allergies

Everyone thinks I am sick

I love social distance.

Muse 08.13.20
KEELY RICHTER is a New Hampshire-raised feminist, who moved out west to take a job in Big Sur. She is currently obsessed with statement masks and is an avid plant parent and knitter. She is now the business development director for Monterey County Weekly.

