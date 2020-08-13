How stoked are the fish
They’re in the Aquarium
Eating in private.
~ ~
It’s 2020
So I don’t trust .gov sites
What does BuzzFeed say?
~ ~
You prone to freak out?
Stay off Facebook and Twitter
Pick up a hobby.
~ ~
I have allergies
Everyone thinks I am sick
I love social distance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.