Grass blades march across my lawn,
Each the same height as every other,
Their precision drill perfect
Beneath morning sun’s baton.
All my doors swing on hinges
Silent as timid ghosts
After DW-40 ablutions.
Screws, nuts, bolts and nails -
Comingled for decades -
Now reside in separate, lonely jars -
Ready for swift use
In a decade or so.
What next?
(0) comments
