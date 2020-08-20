Grass blades march across my lawn,

Each the same height as every other,

Their precision drill perfect

Beneath morning sun’s baton.

All my doors swing on hinges

Silent as timid ghosts

After DW-40 ablutions.

Screws, nuts, bolts and nails -

Comingled for decades -

Now reside in separate, lonely jars -

Ready for swift use

In a decade or so.

What next?

Muse 08.20.20
ROBERT WALTON is a King City resident and poet. Read more of his work at chaosgatebook.wordpress.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.