Birthing suns rise and open-
Exploding even-
Almost like clarity
one achieves when the moment is right
Displaying to the world
This is who I am
Blooming stalks are collected,
and held and cared for-
Put in a vessel-
Where thoughts, memories
sit in water;
Kept alive, but not forever
The shape and scent
of yellow-
catches the eye-
A lightness of being
Displaying to the world.
SHAWN BOYLE has been published in the poetry anthologies of Fault Lines Poetry and Turn. He has also had numerous short stories in the annual Monterey County Weekly Short Story Contest.
