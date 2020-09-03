Birthing suns rise and open-

Exploding even-

Almost like clarity

one achieves when the moment is right

Displaying to the world

This is who I am

Blooming stalks are collected,

and held and cared for-

Put in a vessel-

Where thoughts, memories

sit in water;

Kept alive, but not forever

 

Displaying to the world

This is who I am

The shape and scent

of yellow-

catches the eye-

A lightness of being

Displaying to the world.

Muse 09.03.20
SHAWN BOYLE has been published in the poetry anthologies of Fault Lines Poetry and Turn. He has also had numerous short stories in the annual Monterey County Weekly Short Story Contest.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.