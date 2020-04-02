I don’t want to get it
Today I swapped pandemic stories with a friend and seniors appear to be hard hit.
Med supplies are low as globe tries to navigate it.
Nobody wants to get it
It’s now a good thing to have a bandana on your face, like an outlaw, who shelters in place.
Half the world may get it
My cat is so comforting through all of this and let me share a new word I heard,
CORONACOPALYPSE!
People I know may get it
I’d say the word of the day was “essentials” many glad the elote man and pot made the cut. I’m only on day 3, I hope not to get into a rut.
Nobody knows what’s next only fears of our state being overcome and we IMAGINE and hope the world keeps coming together to be as one.
