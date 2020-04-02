I don’t want to get it

Today I swapped pandemic stories with a friend and seniors appear to be hard hit.

Med supplies are low as globe tries to navigate it.

Nobody wants to get it

It’s now a good thing to have a bandana on your face, like an outlaw, who shelters in place.

Half the world may get it

My cat is so comforting through all of this and let me share a new word I heard,

CORONACOPALYPSE!

People I know may get it

I’d say the word of the day was “essentials” many glad the elote man and pot made the cut. I’m only on day 3, I hope not to get into a rut.

Nobody knows what’s next only fears of our state being overcome and we IMAGINE and hope the world keeps coming together to be as one.

VERONICA CALVILLO works as a bilingual mental health clinician in Watsonville and has utilized the arts for healing and self-expression, including a film she made as a CSUMB student that featured poet Nicki Giovanni.

