When beneath

the marine layer

a clear horizon,

a bay one shade

grayer than the sky,

a tide swirling

against the rocks,

cormorants

gliding in-line

above the surface,

a cooper hawk

on the phone line,

deer unconcerned

standing in meadows

of scrub and sedge,

scents of wormwort,

bellflower, yarrow,

lifting off the dunes

in a common breath,

our words carrying

as we walk no trace

of the thing eating

this world, or the fear

it will someday

find us, only how

the day moves on –

each morning gift

should be received

with kindness.

GEORGE LOBER is a Monterey-based author of two books of poetry, Shift of Light and A Bridge to There. His poems have appeared in literary and online journals, including Monterey Poetry Review, Homestead Review, Eclectic Literary Forum, The Sandhill Review, Red Wheelbarrow and The Listening Eye.

