When beneath
the marine layer
a clear horizon,
a bay one shade
grayer than the sky,
a tide swirling
against the rocks,
cormorants
gliding in-line
above the surface,
a cooper hawk
on the phone line,
deer unconcerned
standing in meadows
of scrub and sedge,
scents of wormwort,
bellflower, yarrow,
lifting off the dunes
in a common breath,
our words carrying
as we walk no trace
of the thing eating
this world, or the fear
it will someday
find us, only how
the day moves on –
each morning gift
should be received
with kindness.
