Assuming it would be an appropriate morning for a drive was my first mistake or success. Just as the guitar chords and vocal melodies hit so profoundly, a ghoul in the foggy haze crosses the asphalt that leads to nowhere. Slamming on my poorly functioning brakes and loosing a few years of my life expectancy, this specter takes time with his footwork. Hunching his spine over his feet, as if the powers that be have negotiated his fate unbeknownst to him. Gaining back my breath that is detectable in the predictably icy air, I notice this grave robber speaks of familiarity. Not recognizable in the present, but customary of the past. His scowl permanently cast over his aura, darkening whatever bright eyes he had prehistorically. As our breathing and heartbeat align, I realize this is no accidental encounter. This demon is I, carrying a pigment of gray like the marine layer that obscures my view of the sea. I sit there trying not to disturb what has disturbed me. As he hops the fence back to hades, he silently instructs me one upon many things. “Never forget what spells you’ve reversed, what battles you’ve waged, and where you’ve come from, even if it’s the depths of hell.”
