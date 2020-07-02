As we shelter in place,

nature regenerates eroded ozone.

Deer and mountain lions reclaim community parks.

Highways are empty,

Sushi Heaven shuttered.

Quarantine gives us space

for meditation, reconnecting with earth.

The Pacific soothes, sluices ashore,

sprinkles the beach with broken sand dollars,

feathers, frayed sections of rope.

Ocean waves reshape granite headlands,

smooth jagged rock into polished moonstones.

In the bay, whales spout and breach,

shelter their calves before heading south.

Over Fisherman’s Wharf,

blackbirds tango with seagulls.

Tides rise and fall.

Daylight cycles into darkness.

Sunrise returns.

Muse 07.02.20
JENNIFER LAGIER FELLGUTH of Monterey is a retired educator, edits Monterey Poetry Review, helps coordinate the Monterey Bay Poetry Consortium, and maintains Misfit Magazine. jlagier.net.

