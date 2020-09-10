His hands
were getting sweaty from
holding them to the leather steering wheel for
so long.
He wiggled his toes and
filtered his eyes back and forth to remind
himself that he wasn’t immobile.
He stopped his breaths half way through
at the fear
that the officer might see too much movement
and act before he thinks.
This only made him breath faster and harder.
Faster and harder.
Still cutting
each breath
in half
