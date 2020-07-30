Have you seen your skin dance in the night?
You really have no sight,
Until in that night;
You see the image upon your skin –
One ray of light.
. . .
Who knew what color lay;
In just one ray.
The color of light itself,
The color of day –
Upon your skin came to play.
. . .
Moves in the night,
With only dark knowing.
A choice to extend your arm unto the only ray of light showing.
Reflecting light itself,
Who would have thought?
That dancing in the dark –
You could be glowing.
. . .
Bowing to the black of night;
Motioning that ray of light –
To dance on your arm as you move so slight.
Like the moon and stars,
Dancing with each other –
At night.
In a dark –
Lit so bright.
