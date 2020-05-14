Muse 05.14.20

It’s as if they reside in separate rooms –

the ears of Getz perched, listening (listening,

always listening!), his soul anticipating

every note that Kenny Barron is about

to play while he himself constructs his own

riffs in a space apart – and Barron does the same

with Getz, from his own room.

Yet

they are, musically, Siamese twins

separated at birth, united in song – aligned

in surreal synchronicity, serendipity:

the result a thing of beauty, zany, quirky,

random, but sublime.

Such artful

interaction arrives of its own accord.

WILLIAM MINOR is a musician, author and poet who has published seven books of poetry, the most recent Another Morning: Poems by William Minor (Finishing Line Press).

