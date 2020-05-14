It’s as if they reside in separate rooms –
the ears of Getz perched, listening (listening,
always listening!), his soul anticipating
every note that Kenny Barron is about
to play while he himself constructs his own
riffs in a space apart – and Barron does the same
with Getz, from his own room.
Yet
they are, musically, Siamese twins
separated at birth, united in song – aligned
in surreal synchronicity, serendipity:
the result a thing of beauty, zany, quirky,
random, but sublime.
Such artful
interaction arrives of its own accord.
