my fingers touch your skin
and the heat transfers
back and forth as I descend
into the wants of your eyes
as tears surge out of my face
for each shattered occasion
I missed out on your embrace
and today it is all but too late
and it is never too late
for one more morning alive
for the bliss of the unexpected
there are no ordinary days
love is not a word
