my fingers touch your skin

and the heat transfers

back and forth as I descend

into the wants of your eyes

as tears surge out of my face

for each shattered occasion

I missed out on your embrace

and today it is all but too late

and it is never too late

for one more morning alive

for the bliss of the unexpected

there are no ordinary days

love is not a word

Muse 07.16.20
JOHN DOTSON is a poet, multi-media artist, producer, director and grandfather living in Carmel. His works have been published in such publications as The Enduring Voice, A Tor House Journal in 1987 and Love For Ever Meridian, Finding Dylan Thomas in the 21st Century in 2012. He has a forthcoming work that will be published in Singing in My Chains: Hearing Dylan Thomas at the Birth of an Age.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.