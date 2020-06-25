Muse 06.25.20

Earth breathes beneath us

and does not sleep.

Listen to dreams and stillness.

Those red spiky globules have no place in our bodies.

Imagine them flying from us limp-armed with sour grapes,

“Damn lady you run on caffeine and anxiety anyway.

I don’t want anything here.”

Heat water and lemon, sip and purify.

Imagine glowing white orbs.

Remember how rose quartz

fits into fist and heart.

Hold it over blistered knuckles.

(Somewhere a cherry blossom tree stands in a courtyard

alone like haiku of ten blossoms divided by seven branches.)

The earth heals in pause.

And so will we.

Nicole Henares was born and raised on the Monterey Peninsula and is a high school English teacher in San Francisco. She was an editorial intern at the Weekly in 1999.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.