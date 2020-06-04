By the participants of Professor Marie Boucher’s SIP Poetry Workshop, April 17, 2020
On the day we’re allowed to play,
I will extend my hand and hike to horizon,
I will dance from bloom to bloom,
And love will feel real once again.
I will take the first flight to be with you.
I will hold your hand, pull you close…
dauntless, on fire.
Pajamas off and a lovely dress on,
we are ready to dance all night,
to bathe in sunshine and fresh air
that are selflessly granted.
To warm your bones as the last light
slips beneath the waves,
to observe pink blooms and green leaves
in their gorgeous display.
I will go to big cities – immerse myself in crowds,
and hug every stranger.
I will see the blossom along the seaside.
We will walk the beach
and gather shells and warm the beach.
