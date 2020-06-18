Playing dead is not a pastime,

not a way of claiming liberty, or

self-justice, or eluding inevitable

force. When a black body stops moving,

It is always already a blues-hit silenced

by a government that believes: died

in police custody, somehow –

makes murder sound less aggressive.

Muse 06.18.20
DANIEL B. SUMMERHILL is a published poet, professor, performance artist and editor who lives in Marina and teaches at CSU Monterey Bay. His book of poems, Divine, Divine Divine, will be published by fall 2020.

