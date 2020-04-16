There’s a little guy in the seat
in front of me who wants to play
peekaboo from SFO to XNA, two
hours and forty-five. He doesn’t
know flying is cherished alone
time, when distractions evaporate
into the thinness that is 35,000-foot
air, when something akin to poems
come off my fingertips. When
his piercing scream slices through
my ear buds and 40 – year old rock
songs it’s not that he doesn’t know;
he doesn’t care. And why should he?
I’m playing peekaboo with words that
smile tolerantly but want only to be
left alone. After a moment’s distraction
I poke my face again over the seat,
trying to coax witticisms and clever
imagery to focus on me, me, ignore
my slobbery word choices, germy
turns of phrase, and do nothing but give
their full attention. I am, after all,
the center of all things.
