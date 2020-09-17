The mighty Pacific roils beneath
Against the ragged and rugged rock
A sentinel on and at California’s side
Since 1889
Its perpetual wink flashing
Splashing nocturnal hillsides
Warns
Watches
Remembers
The shipwrecks
The dirigible devoured by the depths
Shadows of the Los Padres
Peppered in concealed canyons
Of the Santa Lucias
Swaddle old cabins
Made from timbers
Taken from vessels
Tossed, tumbled
Giving up the ghost
On an unforgiving coast
Among shadows and light
Of the Pt. Sur Lighthouse
