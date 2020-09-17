The mighty Pacific roils beneath

Against the ragged and rugged rock

A sentinel on and at California’s side

Since 1889

Its perpetual wink flashing

Splashing nocturnal hillsides

Warns

Watches

Remembers

The shipwrecks

The dirigible devoured by the depths

 

Shadows of the Los Padres

Peppered in concealed canyons

Of the Santa Lucias

Swaddle old cabins

Made from timbers

Taken from vessels

Tossed, tumbled

Giving up the ghost

On an unforgiving coast

Among shadows and light

Of the Pt. Sur Lighthouse

Muse 09.17.20
CLARK COLEMAN is an award-winning short story writer. His story “The Divine Wind of Midnight” appears in the current issue of Scheherazade, the literary magazine of Monterey Peninsula College.

