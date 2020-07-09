I feel it most in solitary.
A quiet prison doesn’t exist.
My thoughts racing
Yet trapped by the need to be sane.
Look sane.
Act.
Sane.
What does silence sound like to you?
Cause the whistles of the wind,
the crackles of dead leaves hitting the ground
Breaks my peace of mind.
What does meditation feel like for you?
Cause the urgency to just breathe,
and the whispers of let it be
Brings rage to my spirit.
forced into silence for so long
No.
No More
will you speak for me.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.