I feel it most in solitary.

A quiet prison doesn’t exist.

My thoughts racing

Yet trapped by the need to be sane.

Look sane.

Act.

Sane.

What does silence sound like to you?

Cause the whistles of the wind,

the crackles of dead leaves hitting the ground

Breaks my peace of mind.

What does meditation feel like for you?

Cause the urgency to just breathe,

and the whispers of let it be

Brings rage to my spirit.

forced into silence for so long

No.

No More

will you speak for me.

Muse 07.09.20
AZARIAH BUTLER is a recent graduate of CSU Monterey Bay. They are an aspiring educator and a poet born and raised in Los Angeles and currently living in Seaside. Butler writes to express the realities of navigating through the scopes of being black and queer in America.

