As I view anew writings from the past

penned by myself through lace of years

I look into the mirror of my collected words

and find time births an array of fullness.

Each fresh visit whispers of impending chill

nudges gathering of fuel stoked by caring

honors connections, rustles into being

my own story to ward off desolation.

My many selves endowed with emotions

transcribed through flow of visible ink 

may be viewed as written in pure blood

recently drawn from vibrant veins.

There is comfort in recollections

announcing family and friendships

times of love and the energy of conflict

amid the arrival of unexpected grace.

The art of nestling into new born space

triggered by scents, sounds, words

placed in memory to note collected lore

eases awaiting waves of loneliness.

Muse 05.21.20
ILLIA THOMPSON has presented memoir writing classes on the Monterey Peninsula for 30 years. Her publications include Gracious Seasons and Along the Memoir Way.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.