Excerpted from a story originally published on June 9, 2011
Star Social Club President Sharolyn Haulcy-Robinson is throwing a barbecue at Laguna Grande Park in Seaside [this occurred in 2011]. It’s an early commemoration of an obscure holiday known as Juneteenth. The simple delights of a barbecue are slated: music by a DJ; ribs, chicken, corn bread, greens, potato salad; games, fellowship and sunshine. Proceeds will go to scholarships for local high school kids.
“It’s just a barbecue,” is how Haulcy-Robinson puts it. But its breezy, fun trappings are loaded with the weight of American history.
Jan. 1, 1863 was a significant date for a young America. Embroiled in the midst of the Civil War, which began 150 years ago this year, it’s when President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation took effect.
With one signature, according to Jim Schmick of the Civil War and More Bookshop in Pennsylvania, Lincoln reiterated to the seceding states that he was still their executive leader, he sabotaged the Confederate states’ hold over their slaves, and legislated the growing moral stance against slavery (although it didn’t apply in the same way to Union states that still enjoyed slaves).
But even after the executive decree took effect, Southern states beholden to slavery were stubborn to give it up. It took coercion, political pressure, even threat of military force.
Texas, notably, disobeyed until after the Civil War was concluded. (Theories circulate that slave owners there kept their slaves, who were forbidden literacy, ignorant of the change.) It took the enforcement of a federal army led by Major General Gordon Granger, who read to crowds of Texans a sort of memo from President Lincoln:
“The people of Texas are informed that in accordance with a Proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free. This involves an absolute equality of rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves… ”
That was on June 19, 1865; for two-and-a-half years, slaves in Texas remained slaves, though they were actually, lawfully, rightfully, free.
Black communities today still celebrate Juneteenth on June 19 in remembrance, guided by the principle put eloquently by poet Emma Lazarus: “Until we are all free, we are none of us free.”
Haulcy-Robinson adds: “We [African-Americans] have embraced Juneteenth as America’s second Independence Day.”
“I’ve been to Juneteenth all my life,” she continues. “Oakland, San Jose, my husband’s hometown of [Waco] Texas. A lot of African-Americans don’t know about it; it’s not taught in history books. You have to be culturally raised in it.”
Stanford historian and Seaside History Project Director Dr. Carol McKibben says, “There are so many [city-sponsored] celebrations in Seaside based on race, ethnicity or cultural memory. At one time, the city celebrated the Vietnamese Tet Festival. As demographics shift, these celebrations are a window into what these communities continue to cherish.”
Former Seaside mayor Don Jordan remembers multiple Juneteenth celebrations in Seaside in the early ’90s. “They were along the lines of a Martin Luther King celebration but smaller, like a picnic,” he says. “Growing up in Louisiana, I hadn’t heard about it. But they were well attended here.”
But he concedes to “demographic shifts.”
“It’s not celebrated the same since the Fort Ord closure,” he says. When Fort Ord went away, it took many of the African American active military, retired and civilian population with it.
Haulcy-Robinson’s fellow members of the women’s auxiliary of Monterey’s Masonic Lodge have donated food, and longtime civic and civil rights activist Ruthie Watts, who is connected to a still-strong Seaside network of black civic leaders, has expressed interest in helping.
Texas found some redemption from its stubborn embrace of racism when, in 1980, one of its African American legislators, Rep. Al Edwards, passed a bill that recognized Juneteenth as an official state holiday. Texas was the first state of nearly 40 to do so. California hosts celebrations in many cities. Now, again, Seaside is among them.
A JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION begins at noon on Friday, June 19 at Seaside City Hall with a march to Bethel Missionary Baptist Church for a rally and entertainment, including music, poetry and dancing beginning at 1pm. juneteenth831@gmail.com
