Lipstick dispensed with,

eye liner gone,

her face, true now,

looked unfamiliar

when she caught herself

by accident

in the rearview mirror,

before raising her mask

in the New Leaf lot.

“Survival depends

on concealment,”

she said quietly,

unprepared eyes

blinking in sun.

Muse 05.28.20

MARC ZEGANS of Capitola is the author of six collections of poetry, does immersive theater, and is a creative development advisor.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.