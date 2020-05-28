Lipstick dispensed with,
eye liner gone,
her face, true now,
looked unfamiliar
when she caught herself
by accident
in the rearview mirror,
before raising her mask
in the New Leaf lot.
“Survival depends
on concealment,”
she said quietly,
unprepared eyes
blinking in sun.
MARC ZEGANS of Capitola is the author of six collections of poetry, does immersive theater, and is a creative development advisor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.