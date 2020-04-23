Muse 04.23.20

Though my life is in tatters

and I am afraid, the young deer

shakes the dew from her coat

before slowly crossing the road,

and in the field of blackbirds

there is singing.

PATRICE VECCHIONE is an author, artist and teacher who lives in Del Rey Oaks. Her new book is My Shouting, Shattered, Whispering Voice: A Guide to Writing Poetry & Speaking Your Truth.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.