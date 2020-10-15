What it is to be adored.

To be marveled at, yearned for

to be tasted and desired

wanted

hunted

and admired

tempting jewel to be acquired.

 

What it is to feel the hungry touch

and though I know I ask for much

when I dream of love and such.

But I cannot sleep nor look away

as I feel the wanting nudge,

so for now the well lies empty

thirst and dread become my watch.

Then to sleep I am lulled by silence

hush little one, hush.

Muse 10.15.20
E.B. NORTH is originally from London, England but now lives in Monterey. Though she has written for some publications in the past, and has written nearly 200 poems, she considers herself an essayist and short story writer.

