the world spins madly on
as feet hit the pavement
but the moment froze for me
people drive by, buy coffee,
complain about their bosses
dye their hair
but god is time
and time has always surrounded me
i now move through it like molasses
meanwhile i see others zip by at lightning speed
i want to run and scream
but others see me through this distorted light
i sat with her in hospitals
when she was the weakest i’ve ever seen
where do you find the space
to be present in your feelings
and weave them through your hands
into coping tools
her smile was worth everything to me
and i won’t see it with my own eyes anymore
only in memories
