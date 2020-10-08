the world spins madly on

as feet hit the pavement

but the moment froze for me

people drive by, buy coffee,

complain about their bosses

dye their hair

but god is time

and time has always surrounded me

i now move through it like molasses

meanwhile i see others zip by at lightning speed

i want to run and scream

but others see me through this distorted light

i sat with her in hospitals

when she was the weakest i’ve ever seen

where do you find the space

to be present in your feelings

and weave them through your hands

into coping tools

her smile was worth everything to me

and i won’t see it with my own eyes anymore

only in memories

Muse 10.08.20

 

ANNA DOBROHKODVA is a New York-based optometrist who grew up in Fort Ord and Seaside. She has never been published and writes poetry as a hobby.

