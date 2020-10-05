A man joins a caravan organized by the 2020 Census Complete Count Committee for Monterey County to raise awareness about the Census. The deadline has been a moving target from an original April 1 (as seen on the T-shirt above), then extended to Oct. 31, then flip-flopped to Sept. 30 to Oct. 5 and back to Oct. 31.
