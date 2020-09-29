A prolific local artist, Andrea Johnson is a member of the oldest band of artists in Carmel, the Carmel Art Association. Inspired by nature, she is adept at painting animals like horses, cows and bulls in pastures, or birds flying between colorful flowers.
