Angel Richardson is known for her thoughtful compositions with varying subjects found in everyday life. She prefers to work with acrylics and watercolors. Richardson finds the bold and the delicate in paining still life works of fruits, vegetables and flowers, as well as plein-air landscapes. Her work is viewable in person (with face coverings) every remaining Saturday of the month from 10am-3pm at the Salinas Valley Art Gallery, 218 S. Main St., Salinas.
