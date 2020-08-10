preschool teacher Martha Zavala photographed by Patricia Tejeda
As the feds cut funding and tighten deadlines on the 2020 Census, everyone is doing their part to contribute to an accurate count. King City preschool teacher Martha Zavala (above) helps families take the survey online through her office window. 

 

