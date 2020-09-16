Saul Trejo

A group of farmworkers coordinate with colors of the Mexican Flag in a video on  Building Healthy Communities' Instagram. 

 Saul Trejo

Building Healthy Communities shares Saul Trejo’s video of farmworkers celebrating Mexican Independence Day by donning the colors of the Mexican flag while they labor in an agricultural field off of Highway 101 near Chualar.

