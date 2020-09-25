Dr. Josh Deutsch was looking for ways to give patients relatable take-home stories about the importance of lifestyle decisions in their health. He thought picture books would work—so he started writing and publishing his own. You can request electronic versions by emailing justicewithhealth@gmail.com.
