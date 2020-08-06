Reid Norris local inspiration
Reid Norris

Everyone’s Harvest has a farmers market everyday of the week and it's partly because they have a trusty truck. But it was destroyed by a fallen tree. The team has started a GoFundMePage in hopes of raising $20,000 for a new truck.

