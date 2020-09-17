Growing up, Carlos Rene Castro feared living in East Salinas, but found beauty in his neighborhood too, centering people and everyday scenes of the working class in his photography. He graduated from Alisal High School and studied photography and media at California Institute of the Arts in Valencia.
