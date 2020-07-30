From Michael Santiago's photo essay I am not what you think which features gripping photos of Black Lives Matter protests.
Carmel’s Center for Photographic Arts has a special treat for its members. Pulitzer Prize-winning Michael Santiago is putting on a free talk for members Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 10am. For those not ready to commit to a membership, check out Santiago’s photo essay I am not what you think, which features gripping photos of Black Lives Matter protests.
