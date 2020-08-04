Matt Koller is a naturalist, an environmental educator and a photographer. (He’s also a former Weekly intern.) During SIP he’s returned to photography, though it took a while—he sent his camera into the Nikon repair shop just before the pandemic, and the repair process stalled. But he’s up and running again. Check out his work here.
