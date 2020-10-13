Meals On Wheels Monterey Peninsula shared a short video following one of their volunteers, 27-year-old Jamal Campbell, highlighting why he volunteers to deliver meals to seniors around the Monterey Peninsula. “It’s not just a volunteer opportunity, it’s an engaging opportunity that is truly fun,” he says.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.