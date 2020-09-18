Monterey Bay Zen Center’s Breakfast and Poetry is an annual tradition, going virtual aptly renamed “No Breakfast and Poetry” on Sept. 19 from 10-11:30am. Last year’s poets Elliot Ruchowitz Roberts and Alice Tao read from their work to the work of flutist Elizabeth Todd.
